Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $18.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.52.
NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
