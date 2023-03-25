Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $18.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.