NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NNBR stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. NN has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NN by 27.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

