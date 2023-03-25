Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.44

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 4009234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

