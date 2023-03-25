Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

