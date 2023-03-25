Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.32.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $83.43 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

