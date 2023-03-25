Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.