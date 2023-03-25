Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 235.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

