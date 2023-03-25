Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 291 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $119.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

