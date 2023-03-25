Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

