Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

