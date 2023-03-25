Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $80.76 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.