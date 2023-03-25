Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

