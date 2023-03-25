Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 830.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

