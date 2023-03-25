Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $77,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

