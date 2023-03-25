Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 622.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.57.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

