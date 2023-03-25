Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.