Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

