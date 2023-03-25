Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Astec Industries stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

