Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,624.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,585.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,540.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.