NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Featured Stories

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

