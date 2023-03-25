Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 479.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

