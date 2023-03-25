NU Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,473 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average volume of 19,691 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NU by 62,909.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NU by 2,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,296,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

