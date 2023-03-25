NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.50. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 333426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $218,784.44. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,624.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,557 shares of company stock worth $3,424,616 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

NuScale Power Price Performance

About NuScale Power

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

