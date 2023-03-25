Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter.

NXP opened at $14.19 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

