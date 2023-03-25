NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

