NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.