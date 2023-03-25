Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,786,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,884,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,776,820.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OSH opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.22. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 953,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

