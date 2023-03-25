Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.55

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPIGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 119701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,692.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.