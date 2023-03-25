Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.55

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 119701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
