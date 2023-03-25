Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.06

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1019466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.