Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.036-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.10 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.