Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

