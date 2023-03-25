Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.70. 629,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 940,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,320,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,784,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,930,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

