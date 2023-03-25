Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $6.84 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

