ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 10.5% on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was up 10.5% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 4,654,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,024,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

