OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,439,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,699,177.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 563,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

