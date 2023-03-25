OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,439,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,699,177.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 563,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

