Oppenheimer Trims Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price to $9.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ONCT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
