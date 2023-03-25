Oppenheimer Trims Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price to $9.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.