OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

About OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OppFi by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $42,300,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.