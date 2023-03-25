OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
OppFi Stock Performance
NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
