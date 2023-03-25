Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.27.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

