Orgenesis’ (ORGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

