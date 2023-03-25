Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.56. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ouster by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ouster by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

