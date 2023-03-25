Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

