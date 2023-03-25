Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

