Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PKG opened at $133.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

