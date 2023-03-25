Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 991.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $191.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.