Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 2.7%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 3,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palomar by 6.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Palomar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Palomar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.