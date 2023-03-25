Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 4,034,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,697,924 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Specifically, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $897,300. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Paramount Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.