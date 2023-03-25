Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

