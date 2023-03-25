Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
BATS:ITA opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
