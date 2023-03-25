Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 284 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

