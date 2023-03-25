Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.60

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 2318377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

